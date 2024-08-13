Brendan Rodgers is hunting new recruits | SNS

Celtic have been active in the market this summer.

They are closing in on their latest blockbuster deal but that won’t spare the Celtic board more criticisms if more won’t follow.

Brendan Rodgers is nearing a deal for striker Adam Idah in a transfer reported to be worth £9.5m. It’s the type of money Celtic fans have wanted to see spent with only one outfield player signed so far, Paulo Bernardo, after the midfielder’s loan from Benfica last season.

Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have arrived between the sticks. We looked at six dream transfers earlier this week but what would six factors on the other end of that scale look like? We take a look at the scenarios which would invoke fresh criticism of recruitment at Parkhead.

Matt O’Riley exit

There’s two ways of looking at this. The positive slant is that they’d again be making a major buck on someone they signed for very little. Another way, the more cynical way, would be that Celtic have cash aplenty in the bank and don’t have to sell. Fans would rather see O’Riley stay than have added cash in the bank, as trying to fill his hole in the team would be an uphill task.

Reo Hatate exit

This one is non-negotiable. Fans would likely stomach O’Riley’s exit - which looks more inevitable with every passing day - if the fee was big enough. Losing him and Hatate would take a massive wedge of quality out the midfield room. Rumours of Leicester in the air but Celtic can’t sell two of their assets in the centre of the park this summer.

No left-back

Greg Taylor is the only senior option and options are beginning to become thin. Hugo Bueno was rumoured but he’s now moved on from Wolves on loan, and a valuation from Liverpool has reportedly put up a stumbling block in landing Owen Beck. Cover is needed and ending August without cover wouldn’t be ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another forward goes abegging

Idah will be the main man to back Kyogo up but Rodgers wants to work with three strikers, albeit he’s happy for one of them to be in a younger mould. That will be needed when the Champions League games come thick and fast, so not only do they need another player, they need quality too. Not easy to find but Rodgers has discussed three being the magic number before.

Central defence improvement

Liam Scales has emerged as a solid option on the left-side of defence, but fans have had their criticisms of the Irish international. There’s also been a lack of sustained competition to move him or Cameron Carter-Vickers out the team, so another defender appears a must to provide the high level of starting XI competition required.

Moving players on

Celtic have made good inroads with this during the summer. Bosun Lawal has banked them seven figures, with Oh, Benjamin Siegrist and Sead Haksabanovic also moved on. But with stars like Yuki Kobayashi, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Kwon unlikely to play much, there’s still some players to shift the wage bill. Fans will wonder why these players are still about if they remain there come September.