Celtic 'far' from Liverpool transfer valuation over Anfield player amid Reds wish + lingering Rangers interest
Celtic are still reportedly far from reaching the Liverpool asking price for Owen Beck - as Rangers are claimed to hold a lingering interest.
The left-back is currently back with the Reds after a successful spell on loan in the Premiership with Dundee last season. It sparked talk of a Celtic move for him in January when he briefly returned to Anfield, but Beck made his move back to Dens Park on loan.
Now his future is up for debate again, with Celtic in need of a left-back to help their only senior option in that position, Greg Taylor. It’s reported by DAVEOCKOP that the Premier League side have set a £3m price on Beck’s head, and that “Celtic are still looking to sign him on a permanent deal but so far the Scottish Champions are far from Liverpool’s valuation.”
Anfield wishes centre around Beck signing a new deal and then heading out on loan. It is also stated that Rangers also have an interest in the player but their need appears to be less pressing after signing Jefte earlier this summer, and already having Ridvan Yilmaz in that position.
It’s been a busy summer for both clubs in Glasgow. Celtic have had more of a focus on clearing some space in their squads through sales of Oh, Bosun Lawal and Sead Haksabanovic, while Kapser Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo and Paulo Bernardo have arrived.
Rebuild has been on the mind of Rangers boss Philippe Clement, and he is not done yet with the likes of Connor Barron, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Liam Kelly, Robin Propper and Vaclav Cerny brought in. Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Connor Goldson are amongst those to have left.
