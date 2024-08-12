The former Celtic player is Exeter City manager | Getty

The pair with Celtic links came head to head at the weekend.

Gaffers south of the border with Celtic connections have been embroiled in a post-match bust-up.

Former Parkhead defender Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City prevailed 1-0 over Rotherham United in the opening match of their respective League One seasons. Millers boss Steve Evans is a diehard Celtic fan but his entire managerial career has been based south of the border

A tight tussle played out between the pair’s teams but tensions ran high after the game. Post-match footage shows Caldwell going to shake Evans’ hand, with that gesture snubbed, before the defender who spent four years at Celtic started pointing fingers at the Hoops fan and Rotherham gaffer.

Evans said of the game: “Pretty average all over the pitch. I think the game was competitive and they take advantage from sloppy defending at our back stick to get the goal. I think a defeat is harsh but we will have to live with it. It takes every team time to get going. Our players gave everything for the cause.”

Caldwell meanwhile was more upbeat about the match. He said: “It’s a great start. The courage and personality we showed to pass through the thirds was really pleasing.

“We had a clear game plan, we asked the players to play with courage and they did that. We stood up to the physicality against a team who will be right up there this season.

“The buzz was back at the stadium and to see the stadium bouncing is special. It’s great the players have felt that early. But it’s feet back on the ground and we have to stay humble.”