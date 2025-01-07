6 players who leave Celtic this transfer window as two first team regulars turn departure candidates
The transfer season is fully underway and who are the Celtic stars who could fall into the mix?
Fans are desperate to see their club make some moves in the window but players could also go the other way. And their have been exit links for Celtic fans to digest in the early stages of the January transfer window.
So who are some of the men who could leave Celtic - either permanently or on loan - over the course of this transfer window? We take a look.
Greg Taylor
There’s certainly plenty of chatter around the left-back, with boss Brendan Rodgers issuing a defence for him after chanting for Kieran Tierney in Sunday’s win versus St Mirren. Out of contract at the end of the season and reportedly attracting attention from Dinamo Zagreb.
Stephen Welsh
One that looks likely to get done. Said to be closing in on a loan move to Belgium with KV Mechelen. Has been a bit-part player this season.
Odin Thiago Holm
Norwegian midfielder was signed during the Rodgers era but chances have become slimmer and slimmer, with an injury playing its part in that. Reports have suggested a loan to the MLS with LAFC has been suggested and given their playing schedule, it’d see him leave Celtic for almost all of 2025.
Luis Palma
He has came up with some big moments for the club since arriving but again, another player who is falling further into the fringes. 219 minutes of action this campaign sums up where Palma is at. Genoa mentioned as a possible suitor.
Johnny Kenny
The striker has returned to Celtic after a successful loan spell scoring goals in Ireland and in Europe for Shamrock Rovers. Has got the taste for first team football and if he doesn’t see a way of getting that at the Hoops, he may consider if there’s somewhere else to get it.
Nicolas Kuhn
A second first team regular after Taylor and certainly would be a blow. Tottenham and a clutch of Premier League clubs have been mentioned as keeping an eye on the star who signed last January from Rapid Vienna. Has developed tremendously in that time and looks likely to be the next player to turn a big profit. Whether it’s January or not remains to be seen.
