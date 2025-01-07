Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Celtic rumours continue to ramp up over the Arsenal star.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Arsenal Invincible reckons one current Gunners star will be on the move in January amid frenzied speculation over Celtic.

Kieran Tierney left the Premiership champions in 2019 for North London, and the defender’s contract is not set to be renewed beyond the end of this season. He has been hampered by injury this campaign and spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad before a serious hamstring injury with Scotland at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal head coach, said of the left-back this week that “There is absolutely no news, Kieran is our player.” Celtic have been strongly linked with bringing him back to the club, whether that be this month or the summer.

Keown - who in his second spell with Arsenal won three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and three Community Shields and went invincible with the club - reckons Tierney’s time in red is coming to an end. That said, he is delighted to see him back playing after making some recent squads.

He said: “He is one of three Arsenal defenders sitting on the bench, left-backs. Lewis-Skelly, Zinchenko and Tierney himself, so he is a long way from getting back into the team. But I am pleased to see him fit again. The manager hasn’t really used him too much.

“There is a League Cup game coming up (against Newcastle United) maybe he will get an opportunity there. One wishes him well, in terms of his fitness. He had a very difficult time in the summer, didn’t he?

“He pulled his hamstring and was out for six months, so let’s hope he is fit and well. He probably will be leaving the club.”