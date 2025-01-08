Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have the chance to do some transfer business this winter

Celtic won 3-0 at home to St Mirren as they bounced back from their loss to Rangers in style. The Hoops remain top of the Scottish Premiership table as they chase down another title.

As for the Gers, they drew 3-3 away at Hibernian in their last match. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic transfer update regarding Dane Murray

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that Dane Murray will fill the void left by Stephen Welsh’s impending exit to KV Mechelen. The Hoops have decided to recall the youngster from his loan at Queen’s Park.

Rodgers has said: “Well, we’ve brought Dane back for that purpose. He’s a young player I really thought highly of in the bits that I have seen him. Obviously, he had a horrendous spell with injuries, and we sent him to Queens Park, where Callum (Davidson), his team, and the club done a great job with him to ease him after a long period out; he virtually trained every day and got really good coaching and was at a fantastic club there.

“The whole idea then was to bring him back. Stephen (Welsh) is a player that has pretty much been a part of the fabric of this club for so many years. He’s one of the guys that helps create the culture because he’s come through the system. But there also comes a time where they need to look at their own career. There’s a possibility he’ll go out on loan. It’s not confirmed yet, but for him to go out and Dane come back, it’s quite an easy transition really.”

In terms of general transfer plans, he added: “A few little bits and pieces going on in the background, both in and out, but nothing to declare as of yet.”

Murray, who is 21-years-old, has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels. The Daily Record reported last month he was wanted by EFL teams.

The prospect has played twice for the first-team under Rodgers so far. He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the last transfer window when Queen’s Park came calling. After landing him, the Spiders’ Director of Football Darren O’Donnell said: “Dane is a highly sought-after young player who can play in the left-hand side of defence which is great for us as it gives Callum options in terms of his team selection.”

Rangers face battle for Osijek star Marko Soldo

Rangers manager Philippe Clement wants to add players during the transfer window. | Getty Images

Rangers face competition from Real Betis in pursuit of Osijek star Marko Soldo. As per 24Sata, the La Liga side have joined the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Philippe Clement could see the midfielder as someone to bolster his ranks ahead of the second-half of this campaign. He has played 24 games so far this term and has chipped in with six goals and four assists.

His current club could face a battle to keep hold of him though amid attention from elsewhere. The Gers are back in action on Thursday away at Dundee.