Both Glasgow clubs are in UEFA Champions League action this week with Rangers having lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last night and Celtic facing RB Leipzig this evening.

After a midweek of European action it’s back to domestic football for Celtic and Rangers this weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

After their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will look to bounce back when they welcome third placed St Mirren to Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Celtic face a trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone following their match with RB Leipzig in Germany.

Away from the action on the pitch, the Parkhead side have been given a transfer warning by Aberdeen that one of their key players is not for sale as they look to extend his current contract.

Meanwhile, a former Rangers player could be set to play tonight despite having a heavy, impending ban.

Here are the big headlines concerning Celtic and Rangers from Wednesday, October 5:

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says the club are in no rush to sell any top stars

Per the Press & Journal, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has no plans to sell any top stars even if “big clubs” come calling in January.

Celtic are understood to have scouted 20-year old midfield sensation Connor Barron last season and could be plotting a move for the Scotland youth international.

Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk are also said to have scouted Barron, who has yet to play this season due to injury, and Aberdeen are said to have opened discussions over a new contract for their youth academy graduate whose current deal expires in 2024.

Goodwin has insisted the Dons are in a good position financially and under no pressure to sell.

Former Rangers striker to play for Kilmarnock despite facing 10-game suspension

Per The Herald, Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty will face St Johnstone at Rugby Park tonight even though he faces a minimum suspension of 10-games.

The former Rangers star was cited by the SFA’s compliance officer last week following an incident involving the 35-year old and an alleged sectarian slur that was recorded on video while the player was on international duty with Northern Ireland.