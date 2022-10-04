The Hoops travel to Germany on Matchday 3 for a showdown with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig play host to Scottish champions Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night with both teams still searching for their first victory in Group F.

The Bundesliga outfit are no stranger to the Old Firm having faced Rangers in the Europa League semi-finals last season and the Hoops in the same competion during the group stages four years ago.

The Germans have won their home fixture on each occasion and lost the away tie - with Celtic failing to win any of their previous 13 European away matches in Germany.

Following a 3-0 defeat to holders Real Madrid at Parkhead on Matchday 1, Celtic secured their first point of the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Their opponents in Saxony currently sit bottom of the section after suffering a 4-1 hammering to the Ukrainian champions - marking the end of Domenico Tedesco’s managerial reign - which was followed up by a 2-0 loss in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both sides warmed up for the clash by recording wins at the weekend, with RB Leipzig thrashing basement boys VfL Bochum to avoid a third successive defeat and sit in 11th place in the Bundesliga, while Ange Postecoglou’s men battled past Motherwell at Parkhead.

Marco Rose’s side will be desperate to keep their last-16 hopes alive, but a victory for Celtic at the Red Bull Arena would boost their chances of progressing from the group stage for the first time in a decade.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: RB Leipzig vs Celtic

What: UEFA Champions League - Group F (Matchday 3)

Where: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Saxony (47,069 capacity)

When: Wednesday, October 5th – kick-off 5.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 4 Coverage begins at 5pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

RB LEIPZIG 11/20 | DRAW 7/2 | CELTIC 17/4

According to the bookmakers, RB Leipzig are narrow favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 3. French striker Christopher Nkunku is 15/4 favourite to score first in the match, with Timo Werner available at 4/1. Miguel Andre Silva is priced at 9/2, with Kyogo Furuhashi the value bet at 7/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Norwegian referee Espen Eskas has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Elias Bashevkin, with Svein Oddvar Moen named as the fourth official. Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatowski is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of RB Leipzig vs Celtic?

Celtic have travelled to Germany without star centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers after losing his race to be passed fit in time got the game, with Ange Postecolou hopeful he will return at the weekend.

The USA international has been struggling to shake off a “minor” injury and will join fellow defender Carl Starfelt (knee) on the sidelines.

Winger Liel Abada has remained in Glasgow to mark the Jewish holy day Yom Kippur, while midfielder Aaron Mooy has also been left in Glasgow after sustaining an injury in training on Tuesday morning.

Giorgos Giakoumakis and Sead Haksabanovic are both fit and available for selection, while youngster Stephen Welsh is likely to continue filling in at centre-back alongside Mortiz Jenz.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “Cameron wasn’t 100 per cent so he is not with the team.

“Liel Abada didn’t travel, obviously Carl Starfelt, Aaron Mooy had a bit of a niggle at training so we left him behind.

“He (Carter-Vickers) has been out for a few games now so when he is fit he will be available again - hopefully for the weekend but he is not far away - but our concentration has been on the guys who are fit and ready to go.”

RB Leipzig are without Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann due to ankle knocks, while Dani Olmo has been ruled out with a ligament problem.