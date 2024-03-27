International boss answers Celtic takedown question as next Aberdeen manager query gets definitive verdict
Michael O'Neill has banished talk he will be the man trying to stop Celtic from making the Scottish Cup final next month.
The Hoops can't do a Treble this season after exiting the Viaplay Cup to Kilmarnock at the last 16 stage, but they are one game away from the Scottish Cup showpiece. A clash with Aberdeen on April 20th will decide who plays either Rangers or Hearts in the final.
It is a time of upheaval at the Dons, who are on the hunt for a permanent manager and fighting for league safety. Barry Robson was sacked earlier this year, and interim gaffer Neil Warnock lasted 32 days. Peter Leven is caretaker for now and hopes of this international break prompting white smoke from Pittodrie when it came to another new man are fading.
Northern Ireland boss O'Neill is one boss prominently rumoured to be in the reckoning. He was last in club football with Stoke City and is now national team boss of his current side for a second time, defeating Scotland 1-0 at the national stadium on Tuesday.
Conor Bradley pounced on a Nathan Patterson error to seal victory, but O'Neill made sure Aberdeen rumours were not able to get off the ground in his post-match assessment of the friendly match. When asked if he'd be back at Hampden for Aberdeen vs Celtic in April as the Dons look to knock the Hoops out of contention, O'Neill responded: "Will I be back here?
"Well, no. Speculation is created by you guys. I am not even thinking about it. I might come and watch the game but that will probably be it."
