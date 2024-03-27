The midfielder has shone for Celtic.

Matt O'Riley to Leeds United has one pundit dishing out the transfer thumbs up - but a Celtic exit can only be sanctioned on one condition.

The Danish international has shone for the Premiership champions since moving from MK Dons in 2022. Atletico Madrid are believed to be on his case and had a bid knocked back in January for the technically-gifted midfielder.

Leeds United interest has now been mooted in some quarters, although they are currently in the Championship, while O'Riley could have Champions League football come next season if he stuck about at Celtic. Former England international Carlton Palmer reckons a bumper £25m deal could be done if Leeds return to the Premier League.

He told Football League World: “Leeds United are among several clubs chasing the signature of Celtic’s midfield player Matt O’Riley. Leeds were linked with a summer move for O’Riley, making several bids for the player, believed to be around £10 million, that Celtic turned down.

“He’s attracting attention from home and abroad. Atletico Madrid apparently had a bid turned down in January of £10 million, and the likes of Brentford and Brighton are looking at him.

“Matt has had a fantastic time at Celtic, the 23-year-old is having a fantastic season with 26 goal contributions, he’s played in the Champions League and he’s also made his debut for his country. We’ll have to wait and see, this could be a fantastic signing for Leeds United if they get promoted to the Premier League, but I think it’s going to cost a lot of money.

“As I said, it’s being reported that £10 million was turned down by Celtic from Atletico Madrid, Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants the player to stay. The player is playing in the Champions League and is doing well.