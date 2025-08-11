Celtic and Sunderland are two of the sides linked with the seven figure rated winger.

A Celtic transfer move for a winger has been backed by a pundit - as moving to Sunderland does not stack up in comparison.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has already affirmed he wants to add more in attacking areas, having sold Nicolas Kuhn to Como and Jota’s long term injury. That leaves him light on the flanks and one man who’s been rumoured as a target is Brondby’s Clement Bischoff. Sunderland have also been mentioned as a possible suitor for the 19-year-old who has featured over 50 times for his club, sparking debate on the airwaves.

Rated at £6.3m according to reports, Former Aberdeen and Rangers full back Richard Foster plus ex Celtic forward Andy Walker were discussing the link. Foster raised his eyebrows at the Sunderland link and reckons the chance to become a Hoops hero far outweighs the lure of a possible Premier League relegation fight at the Stadium of Light.

He told Go Radio: “To me, if I'm looking at this, I mean, and this just shows my ignorance. But it's also because I don't really care about English football. I don't even know what league Sunderland are in. But even that, for me, you go into Celtic with the opportunity to go and play in the Champions League, or you go into Sunderland where, let's be honest, there'll likely be cannon fodder for the rest of the league.

“I don't think there's a... In my mind, there's no question there. Even if Sunderland are offering twice the money, I think the winger should go to Celtic. If that's his choice.”

Walker covers football south of the border for Sky and will be at their upcoming fixture with Burnley, and takes an alternate view to Foster, insisting the attraction of Sunderland over Celtic is there. He countered: “I absolutely get the attraction of the Premier League. You're talking about the Champions League, which is four home games, four away games. Every game you get in the Premier League is a brilliant occasion.

“You can rhyme them off. Going to the Etihad, going to Old Trafford, the Emirates, going to Anfield. Every game is a brilliant game in the Premier League. I love my English football. I work at it occasionally and I love going down there.

“I love learning about some of the new players. I'm doing Burnley, Sunderland in a couple of weeks. Sunderland have actually spent a lot of money. They brought in a lot of players. I think they might have a, you know, you look at the teams that come up from the Championship and they tend to just drop back down. Last couple of years.

“I think Sunderland have got a chance this year. They've given it a go. And I'm always interested to see how these teams go on. I'm not downplaying the absolute joy of playing for Celtic and being successful. I've had a little taste of that, but I absolutely get the attraction of wanting to play in the most competitive league in the world.”