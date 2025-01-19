Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The defender’s Celtic stint has proven key to landing a January transfer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic player is using his Parkhead experience to land his latest club.

Filip Benkovic spent half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Celtic from Leicester City, impressing over his 27 games during Brendan Rodgers’ first stint in charge, but fitness woes have plagued his career since. Even with the current Hoops gaffer as his manager at the Foxes, he couldn’t make inroads into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Udinese permanently in 2022 but again couldn’t stay fit for a sustained period of time and he has been without a club for most of this campaign. That is set to change though and his Celtic stint is part of the reason why.

According to Sportbladet, Swedish side AIK are “finalising negotiations with centre back Filip Benkovic, who can join the training camp in Spain if the final details fall into place.” It’s stated AIK view the defender as “a perfect signing as he is experienced and has experience at the highest level, having played for clubs such as Celtic, Leicester, Udinese and Trabzonspor.”

Benkovic will pen a two-year deal as they look to get a deal done and dusted. Rodgers rated the defender highly, saying in 2020 while in charge at Leicester and with the centre-back on loan at Cardiff City: "He needs to play games and at the minute he’s not playing at Leicester and now he’s not playing at Cardiff.

"It’s something where we need to get Filip playing. He needs to get working again and show the level he can play at. Thankfully for myself, I’ve seen the level. When he was with me at Celtic he played against RB Leipzig and he was sensational. Really since that first 10 games at Celtic, he hasn’t maintained a level of fitness and performance that I know he can.

"Hopefully for him he get playing again and if it’s not going to be at Cardiff in the longer term, then we’ll look at it from there."