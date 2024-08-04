St Johnstone signed the star in January | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers’ league rivals could face a battle to keep hold of the player

Agent Willie McKay believes St Johnstone attacker Adama Sidibeh has the potential to be better than all of the players he has helped move to Celtic and Rangers in the past.

Swansea City, Preston North End and Hibernian are being linked with a move for him this summer. The Saints signed the forward in the January transfer window from Warrington Rylands and he has adapted to life in the Scottish top flight with ease since then. He scored five goals in 15 games for Craig Levein’s side last season to help them stay up.

McKay has overseen the likes of Dada Prso, Daniel Cousin, Henri Camara, and Diomansy Kamara move to clubs but has backed Sidibeh to eclipse the lot of them. He has told Football Insider: “I brought a number of top strikers to Scotland for Celtic and Rangers in the past, but I fully believe Adama Sidibeh can be better than all of them. Adama is fast, great in the air and is a clinical finisher too. He has everything you need to be a top striker.”

Sidibeh, 26, was born in The Gambia and started his career with spells in his native country at Marimoo FC and Gambia Ports Authority FC. He then moved over to England and subsequently played AFC Blackpool, Cheadle Heath Nomads and Warrington Rylands.

St Johnstone took a gamble on him this past winter and it has worked out well for them. His contract at McDiarmid Park expires in June 2026 meaning that they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet amid links to Swansea, Preston and Hibs and they can wait for the right offer to come in for his services if they are to consider selling before the deadline later this month.

They kick-start the new campaign with a home clash against Aberdeen on Monday night and will be eager to start with a positive result. Levein’s men were too close to the drop for comfort last term and will be hoping for a much improved showing next time around.

Sidebih has enjoyed life in Scotland so far and if he stays at St Johnstone, he will look to cause problems for the likes of Celtic and Rangers. He has recently said: “I think it is amazing when you have the support of the fans. They have been so amazing in supporting me and the team. It just gives me more confidence to do extra on the pitch and to try my best. My target is to score as much as I can – I can’t name a number.

“I have some Championship interest in me. I am just waiting to for my agent to do his job. So I am just waiting.”

He added: “When I moved to St Johnstone I was doing extra training to get myself fit as much as I could because it is not easy to be at that professional level. You have to be mentally ready and physically ready.

“I think that helped me a lot after training when I would do extra work in the gym. I think that has helped me a lot to catch up with them.”