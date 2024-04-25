Agent tells Celtic and Newcastle United the transfer fee needed to sign star destined for 'biggest clubs'
Celtic have been told a bumper fee will be needed to sign a summer transfer target they have reportedly scouted.
The Hoops could be set for a busy summer but all eyes are fixed on the Premiership title race right now for boss Brendan Rodgers. One star they could move for ahead of next term is Krasnodar talisman Eduard Spertsyan.
Newcastle United were linked with making a move to bring the attacker to the Premier League ahead of the winter window but a move didn’t transpire. Whether they revive their interest is unknown but Celtic have reportedly scouted him ahead of the summer.
It might be a tough deal to pull off financially, despite Russian league players being left with decisions to make after clubs from the nation at war with Ukraine were excluded from UEFA competitions. Dimitry Seluk, an agent who represents stars in Russia, has heard the fee clubs like Celtic or Newcastle will have to pay.
He told Meta Ratings: “Spertsyan has a contract until 2026. In principle, he could leave. But Russian clubs are asking (for) so much money for all players with valid contracts that the question of price and quality arises. Krasnodar asked for 15 million euros. And I’m not sure that (the interested clubs) are ready to give that much for him.”
Bundesliga and Armenian national side teammate Grant-Leon Ranos thinks Spertsyan a star destined for the top. He added: “He deserves to play in the biggest clubs in Spain or Germany.
“I think Spertsyan is ready to move to Europe. Edo has great potential and a high level of play. He will need time to adapt to the environment and level of play, and to learn the language. I think he can handle it.”
