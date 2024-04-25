Armenia midfielder Eduard Spertsyan.

Celtic have been told a bumper fee will be needed to sign a summer transfer target they have reportedly scouted.

The Hoops could be set for a busy summer but all eyes are fixed on the Premiership title race right now for boss Brendan Rodgers. One star they could move for ahead of next term is Krasnodar talisman Eduard Spertsyan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were linked with making a move to bring the attacker to the Premier League ahead of the winter window but a move didn’t transpire. Whether they revive their interest is unknown but Celtic have reportedly scouted him ahead of the summer.

It might be a tough deal to pull off financially, despite Russian league players being left with decisions to make after clubs from the nation at war with Ukraine were excluded from UEFA competitions. Dimitry Seluk, an agent who represents stars in Russia, has heard the fee clubs like Celtic or Newcastle will have to pay.

He told Meta Ratings: “Spertsyan has a contract until 2026. In principle, he could leave. But Russian clubs are asking (for) so much money for all players with valid contracts that the question of price and quality arises. Krasnodar asked for 15 million euros. And I’m not sure that (the interested clubs) are ready to give that much for him.”

Bundesliga and Armenian national side teammate Grant-Leon Ranos thinks Spertsyan a star destined for the top. He added: “He deserves to play in the biggest clubs in Spain or Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad