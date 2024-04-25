Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After respective wins over Aberdeen and Hearts in the Scottish Cup, Celtic and Rangers are headed for an all-Glasgow final, on top of their battle for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers’ last three appearances in the league have seen them go without a win, giving Brendan Rodgers the advantage back at the top of the table. There’s still plenty of fight left though, so as the season ticks down, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have ‘concrete’ interest in rising star

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are monitoring the situation of St Mirren starlet Ethan Sutherland as he enjoys a loan spell with Scottish League One side Alloa Athletic. The 17-year-old joined the club on loan in February until the end of the season and has played in every single match since his arrival.

In 14 appearances, Sutherland has contributed two goals and six assists from a number of different positions on the pitch. The versatile teenager is a winger by trade but has played the majority of his games this season at left-back. He is also confident on either side of the pitch, so can adapt to a number of set-ups and styles of play.

Football Insider has reported that Rangers have a ‘strong and concrete’ interest in signing Sutherland this summer. However, Premier League powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea are also said to be intrigued by the youngster and have sent scouts to watch him this season.

Celtic star makes contract talk admission

With Celtic and Rangers now equal on games played, the Hoops can enjoy their three-point lead but must remain focused on not dropping any points in the final games of the season. Rodgers’ side are gunning for the Premiership and Scottish Cup double over the next few weeks, and that is what has taken centre stage in camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Taylor is heading into the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and discussions over a potential new deal have not yet started either. However, the 26-year-old is not concerned about the lack of discussion, as the Hoops make their title charge their full focus.