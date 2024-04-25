The weekly Rangers wages of James Tavernier and Connor Goldson revealed as bombshell Gerrard rumour emerges
Connor Goldson has joined James Tavernier on the transfer target list of Steven Gerrard as major Rangers exit rumours ignite.
The defensive pair have been stalwarts at Ibrox under multiple managers, including the Liverpool icon, who they won the Premiership with in 2021. It’s claimed by the Daily Record that both players are wanted by Gerrard at Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.
He has been backed by the cash-rich owners of the Saudi Pro League club, who have approved signings of stars like Jordan Henderson and Celtic hero Moussa Dembele. Rumours of Tavernier joining him in the middle-east have been rife for weeks but now new claims have suggested a double Rangers swoop could be on the agenda.
Their exits could free up plenty of Ibrox cash for Philippe Clement ahead of the summer transfer window. It is suggested that Tavernier and Goldson are in the top five Rangers earners bracket, with it “believed the Belgian boss could free up around £70,000-a-week in wages.”
Clement said of Tavernier after he broke the British goal-scoring record for defenders last month: “If you speak about the full history of football then you cannot imagine how many good defenders and how many defenders with good attacking qualities who have played the game.
“To be there on top – it’s an amazing achievement and we’re all proud of him. I said it in the dressing room also after the game. I don’t too often point out individual players, I don’t like it too much, but I had to do it this time. All the players are really proud of him, all the staff and the fans and everybody involved with Rangers. It’s really quite exceptional.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.