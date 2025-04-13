Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is how AI described 19 members of the current Celtic first team squad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are closing in on becoming champions and a Treble is also in their grasp if they want to reach out and grab it.

It’s been a terrific campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ men, even with some frustrations over form tailing off in the early spring. They have had Champions League progress this season, have beaten Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final and are inches away from the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They responded to defeat to St Johnstone - who they face in a Scottish Cup semi final next week - by hammering Kilmarnock 5-1 in the Premiership. Fans will all have their own views and thoughts on every player at boss Rodgers’ disposal but with AI becoming an ever increasing part of life in the digital world, how does it view this Parkhead team We asked AI tool, Grok, to best describe 19 different Celtic players in one word who fits thaty category. Here is what came out the machine.

How AI described Celtic players

Kasper Schmeichel: Experienced

Viljami Sinisalo: Promising

Scott Bain: Reliable

Alistair Johnston: Tenacious

Greg Taylor: Consistent

Liam Scales: Solid

Auston Trusty: Athletic

Jeffrey Schlupp: Versatile

Maik Nawrocki: Developing

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Dominant

Anthony Ralston: Loyal

Luke McCowan: Dynamic

Arne Engels: Talented

Paulo Bernardo: Creative

Reo Hatate: Skillful

Callum McGregor: Leader

James Forrest: Legendary

Daizen Maeda: Relentless

Adam Idah: Powerful

Needed response

One word that was important to Rodgers after the woe in Perth was reaction, with the boss pleased by the attitude and application of his side on Saturday. He hopes that it has set the scene for what he hopes is another victorious afternoon at Hampden Park.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “The reaction was important for us. The overall game is how we want to work, how we want to play. I said to the players beforehand that it’s about a winning attitude. Mix that with talent and then we’ll always play with big quality. For large parts of the season that’s what we’ve done, so Saturday sets the standard for us for the remainder of the season.

‘It was a brilliant reaction from the players and a wonderful performance. It all comes from the mentality and ambition. The players who came in to the team were brilliant. Everything which is good about this team we seen. We wanted to go in to next week with that winning ambition and today was perfect. It’s perfect preparation. We can now recover, get our plan ready for next week and look to get to the final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added to the BBC: "As frustrated as I was last week, that was a brilliant reaction. The first 30 minutes were as good as we've been. That's more like what we've been for large parts of the season. Winning attitude mixed with talent, you get that performance. We're nearly there [with winning the title]. It comes when it comes. I feel much much happier than I was last week. You see the response over a week's work and Saturday. It puts us in a perfect place going into the Scottish Cup semi-final [next week]. If we put in a performance like that, hopefully we can get to the final."