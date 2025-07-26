How we rated the Celtic players in their third place playoff against Al Ahli in the Italian Lakes

Celtic clinched a third-place finish in the inaugural Como Cup after winning 5-3 on penalties against Al-Ahli following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

It was a seventh friendly clash of the summer for Brendan Rodgers’ side after a busy couple of weeks on their travels, and their second fixture in the four-team tournament staged in Italy.

Seeking a major improvement from the 5-1 defeat to Ajax last time out, Rodgers chose to change his entire starting XI to face the Saudi Pro League outfit, who had also lost their opening game against hosts Como 3-1.

It took a while before anything of note happened and it was the Asian Champions League winners who eventually broke the deadlock after 22 minutes.

Former Leicester and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez floated a cross towards the back post, which was met by Brazilian international Gelano who found the net with a spectacular scissor kick.

New signing Shin Yamada was introduced at half-time to make his debut, replacing Johnny Kenny up front. And the Hoops were back on level terms within minutes of the restart.

Centre-back Auston Trusty turned the ball home from close range after James Forrest had diverted a Luke McCowan corner back across the face of goal.

Yamada, who looked a constant threat throughout the second half, found the back of the net but he was adjudged to have strayed offside after latching onto Marco Tilio’s through ball.

In the closing stages, Al-Ahli passed up two golden opportunities to win the match when Al-Muwallad’s goal bound shot was superbly blocked by Trusty, before Al-Buraikan missed the target with the goal at his mercy.

There was still time for Hoops star McCowan to crack the post with a drilled effort from the edge of the box, and a penalty shootout ensued.

Yamada converted the decisive spot-kick for Celtic on his debut, firing low under the keeper into he bottom left-hand corner after Viljami Sinisalo has made a smart save.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from the game and how the Celtic players fared:

Yamada looks the part on debut

Celtic fans will have been encouraged by what they saw from latest signing Shin Yamada. The versatile Japanese striker was Rodgers’ sole half-time change and created a favourable early impression during this 45 minute run-out.

He looked pacy, powerful and was the hero from the spot to help his new teammates come out on top on the penalty shootout. He possesses a similar style to fellow countryman Kyogo in terms of playing on the shoulder and having a keen eye for goal.

Denied the chance to make his debut against Ajax 48 hours earlier due to not being officially registered to play under UEFA regulations, Yamada got pulses racing when he found the net only to have his effort chopped off.

Johnston hands Rodgers timely boost

The ever-reliable Anthony Ralston and youngster Colby Donovan have shared the right-back position over the course of pre-season, but Rodgers will have been delighted to bring first-choice Alistair Johnston back into the fold.

Handed his first minutes of the summer after being granted some additional time off due to his involvement in Canada’s Gold Cup squad and his marriage, Johnston slotted back into the team with the minimum of fuss. He looked sharp and it won’t take long for the defender to get himself fully back up to speed.

Tilio fails pre-season audition

Forgotten winger Marco Tilio didn’t do himself any favours with this performance in what could prove to be his final appearance in a Celtic shirt.

Rodgers opted to take one last close-up look at the Australian international ahead of making a decision on his future, and while the wide man displayed a few nice touches he struggled to make much of an impact.

Perhaps overly keen to impress, the 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Austrian side Rapid Vienna and on this evidence that deal could now be fast-tracked.

Celtic player ratings

GK - Viljami Sinisalo (7/10)

RB - Alistair Johnston (6/10)

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (6/10)

LCB - Auston Trusty (7/10)

LB - Hayato Inamura (7/10)

CM - Paulo Bernardo (7/10)

CM - Luke McCowan (7/10)

CM - Arne Engels (7/10)

LCF - James Forrest (6/10)

RCF - Marco Tilio (4/10)

CF - Johnny Kenny (5/10)

Subs used: Shin Yamada, Colby Donovan, Stephen Welsh, Callum Osmand, Ben Summers.