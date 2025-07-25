He has completed a move to Birmingham City just months after his Celtic transfer exit.

One Celtic hero has been branded a Birmingham City transfer bargain after completing his summer move.

Plenty of clubs have been busy on the transfer front this season and Celtic are no different. Their latest signing is Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale in their latest arrival from the J League, a trend that was kicked off in the Ange Postecoglou era when Kyogo Furuhashi arrived from Vissel Kobe.

He netted 85 goals and provided 19 assists in 165 games for Celtic before leaving for Rennes in January. That move did not work out and he has now signed for Birmingham City, at a fee which Rangers and Blues hero Barry Ferguson has heard is in the region of £8m. Having watched him closely during time at Celtic, the man who won the League Cup with Birmingham City reckons it’s a bargain deal at that price.

Barry Ferguson on Kyogo to Birmingham City transfer

He said on Go Radio: “Clearly, it hasn’t worked out for him. But again, what did they pay, £8 million? I think that’s a snip for a player of that quality. A goalscorer. Again. Similar to Maeda. His work ethic was a massive part of his game. See, as a footballer, when you play with guys like that, I used to love playing with guys who were workman-like, but also had the quality.”

Kyogo has previously admitted that it was Tomoki Iwata, who was a teammate at Celtic and now with the Championship club, who sold him on the idea of the English second tier switch. He said: "I was happy because I received many good offers, but I decided Birmingham City's was the best for me. Tomoki Iwata contacted me and told me he'd be really happy if I joined him at Birmingham. I listened to what he had to say about the club and I got really excited about hearing about their ambitions.

"I'm looking forward to working with Iwata again and I hope I can help the team achieve their goals this season. It's true that I had a difficult period at Rennes, but I don't regret going there and I think I grew in some ways, so I believe I can make use of that experience in Birmingham and I hope to make the most of it.

Why Kyogo joined Birmingham City

"My aim is to get back playing regularly - that's my biggest hope. I also want to enjoy football again, score as many goals as possible and become a player who can impress many people and bring smiles to their faces. I want to be a leader on the playing side as well."

He added: “I’m very happy to be here. I’m looking forward to working together with you all. I get fired up more in bigger games, but I score goals because of team-mates, so I’m grateful for that. I’d like to achieve the same here, and hopefully my goals will make everyone happy.