There will be no away fans present at either Celtic Park or Ibrox for the first two Old Firm derbies of the season.

The first Old Firm derby of the season is rapidly approaching. Celtic will host Rangers on September 1st but there will be no travelling fans in attendance for the Light Blues.

Celtic wrote to their Glasgow rivals to inform them that they will not be given an away allocation and in turn, Rangers have done the same for the January clash at Ibrox. In an official statement, the Gers wrote: “Rangers was today informed that Celtic will make no allocation for away fans for the September Old Firm game.

“The allocation to be implemented by both clubs was clear and Rangers was taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement. In the meantime, we can confirm that no away allocation will apply for the January Old Firm fixture at Ibrox. This is consistent with the reciprocity embedded in the agreement reached between the clubs and the SPFL.”

Celtic were set to provide an away allocation of up to 2,500 for the Old Firm clash in September, with a similar return expected in the new year. However, Record Sport has reported that ‘a failure to implement required safety measures’ from Rangers chiefs has pushed the Hoops to scrap the deal.

The topic has raised a lot of discussions since it was announced and Celtic fan and broadcaster Alan Brazil aired his frustrations over it during a talkSPORT appearance. The former Ipswich Town and Manchester United forward admitted that the away allocation situation ‘really annoys’ him.

“That's a shame. Everyone I speak to — I have been to one Old Firm game — and the atmosphere is the best,” replied talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders.

“It's brilliant. Only 6,000, or make it, I don't know, 4,000 or 5,000. Just to have a presence there makes it that little more special. Anyway, we are not going to change it,” Brazil responded.

Celtic are enjoying a perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season so far, topping the table with six points on the board, six goals scored and zero conceded. Aberdeen are the only other club to take home maximum points from their fixtures so far. Rangers secured their first win of the season against Motherwell last weekend, bouncing back from their 0-0 opening draw against Hearts.