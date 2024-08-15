Celtic are looking to sign a star from one of their Premiership rivals. | Getty Images

Celtic are aiming to sign an in-form midfielder from a Premiership rival

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly lining up a surprise bid for Dundee star Luke McCowan.

Football Scotland understands that The Dees have already rejected a number of offers from Wigan Athletic and Hibs for their captain this summer, but now reports that they face added interest from a Celtic side who can offer the player Champions League football next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Ayr United star registered an impressive 10 goals and five assists in the Premiership last term to help Dundee to an impressive top six finish in their first campaign back in the top-flight. McCowan, who is entering the final year of his contract at Dens Park, has also kicked off this term in an equally rich vein of form by scoring two goals and providing one assist in his side’s first two Premiership games.

The 26-year-old is viewed as a hugely important player by Tony Docherty, who claims that the 26-year-old is capable of winning a Scotland cap in the near future following the retirement of Callum McGregor from international football.

Speaking to the Daily Record he said: “Yeah, possibly. Well, Callum McGregor’s made that decision, and what a fantastic servant he’s been to his country and continues to do that for his club as well. Of course, it’s like what I say in my squad, every situation presents an opportunity. So there’s opportunities for people to maybe stake a claim in that and I’d like all my players to look at that and think, I’ve got an opportunity, if my league form’s good for Dundee, then I might just force my way into the national team.

The Dundee boss is determined to extend McCowan’s contract in the coming weeks, but may face a dilemma over whether to cash in on him this summer or allow him to move on a free next year. Hibs have reportedly submitted an offer of £750,000 which was rejected for the goalscoring midfielder, with Dundee holding out for a figure of at least £1m for one of their top performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have so far added four players to their ranks this summer which include Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Paulo Bernardo and most recently Adam Idah.

The champions are preparing to take on Hibs in the second round of the League Cup this weekend as they look to reclaim the trophy from their rivals Rangers. Meanwhile, Dundee are preparing for a home clash against Airdrie and as it stands McCowan is expected to be a part of the matchday squad.