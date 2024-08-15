Philippe Clement believes his side will be 'stronger' this season. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scottish football returns to action this weekend with the Scottish League Cup. Rangers will host St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday while Celtic will be looking to recreate last week’s win over Hibs. The Hoops denied the Edinburgh side a home result in the Scottish Premiership and this Sunday they will welcome the Hibees to Parkhead for a Cup clash.

While the teams prepare for this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the latest to be reported on the transfer rumour mill.

Celtic and Rangers miss out on 12-goal forward

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with Bristol City striker Tommy Conway this summer but the two sides have been pipped to his signature as he looks set to stay in England. According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the Robins’ Championship rivals Middlesbrough ‘have agreed’ a fee in the region of £4.5 million for Conway’s signature.

The 22-year-old has just one year left on his contract with Bristol City and this move ends a difficult saga for all involved at Ashton Gate. Following Euro 2024 after a call-up with Scotland, Conway was forced to train with his club’s U21 side after refusing to sign a new deal. Both his representatives and Bristol City had been looking for his next destination, following the manager’s decision not to include him in their plans.

Conway is expected to undergo his medical at Middlesbrough today and the club have signed him with the intent to provide competition for Emmanuel Latte Lath up front this season.

Rangers winger denied Premier League switch

Nottingham Forest have been interested in Rangers winger Thompson Ishaka but potential progress has now hit a dead-end. Despite training with the Premier League club, the Reds have ‘decided against’ offering the 19-year-old a deal ahead of the new season, which gets underway this weekend, according to the Daily Record.

Ishaka has less than 12 months left on his current contract at Ibrox and he is not a figure who has been challenging to break into Philippe Clement’s side. Forest had initially been looking to sign the winger this week but a change of heart has stopped the progress in its tracks.