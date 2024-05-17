The pundits have discussed Postecoglou

The former Celtic boss’ future at Tottenham has sparked a question.

Alan Shearer has made a coy nod to the success Ange Postecoglou had with Celtic and more in a Tottenham assessment - as Gary Lineker asks a tough question.

The scrutiny has been on the former Hoops boss this week after his scathing blast over 'fragile' foundations at Spurs. His side lost 2-0 to Man City midweek but some fans were comforted by the fact defeat meant that Arsenal are unlikely to win the Premier League title.

That has prompted debate over Postecoglou's first season as Tottenham manager. He arrived in North London last summer from Celtic, where he won five out of six available domestic trophies in two seasons.

He has also won silverware with Yokohama F Marinos and Brisbane Roar, while he has successful experience as manager of Australian. Lineker, hosting the Rest is Football Podcast with the Newcastle icon and Man City hero Micah Richards, asked Shearer “do you think there’s any danger there could be a parting of the ways or do you think it’s a little warning to the club?”

The former striker's response provided a stirring defence and nod to the success Postecoglou arrived at Tottenham with after stints with Celtic, Yokohama and more. He said in response: “I’d be amazed.

“He’s had success, he knows what it tastes like and that is what he wants to bring there. I would be amazed if anything was to break there at this moment in time.”

Lineker agreed: “Me too. I think he has brought a lot to the club this season. They have been through a period of time where they have been playing a more defensive style.