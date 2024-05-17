The faces of the Rangers players say it all as John Lundstram scores an own goal to make 2-0 to Celtic.

The Ibrox side have failed to beat their Glasgow rivals in four attempts so far this season

Celtic hero Andy Walker reckons Rangers have an “inferiority complex” to overcome against his old club in the Scottish Cup final on May 25th.

The Ibrox side have failed to beat the newly-crowned three-in-a-row champions this season with just one point gained from the last four head-to-head fixtures. Philippe Clement’s side faltered at a crucial stage in the Premiership season to hand their arch rivals the title initiative and Brendan Rodgers’ men have been back to signs of their ruthless best in recent weeks, culminating in them clinching the league title after thrashing Kilmarnock 5-0 on Wednesday night.

With the Hampden showpiece on the horizon - the first Old Firm Scottish Cup final since 2002 - Rangers have a chance to salvage a cup double after bagging the League Cup earlier in the season. But Walker insists Celtic will be the team "champing at the bit" after of trophy day this weekend.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “Now it is all down to the big game in a couple of weeks at Hampden. That is the chance for Rangers to get back. But I would question whether Rangers have an inferiority complex against Celtic just now. They've played four games, lost three and drawn one. They've never been in front, or had something to hold on to.

“They've had a period of 15, 20 maybe 30 minutes that they have looked decent but this is a manager in Philippe Clement who is looking at a Celtic team who I think are improving just at the perfect time of the season. I think the players will be champing at the bit just to get on that pitch at Hampden and go again, and win a double.”

Barry Ferguson waded in, adding: “That is the question mark against this Rangers team at this moment in time. When they come up against Celtic they struggle to get a result. If that is me in the dressing room I would be desperate to try and do something about it.

