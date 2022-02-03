Ange Postecoglou’s side overtook their rivals as strong favourites to wrestle back the Premiership title with bookmakers

Scott Arfield (left) and James Tavernier exchange words after Rangers conceded the second goal in their 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs believes the return of fans to the Old Firm fixture had a significant impact on Rangers at Parkhead.

Despite the absence of a visiting support inside the stadium, Stubbs reckons the Rangers players could not cope with the sizzling atmosphere inside Celtic Park.

He is adamant the manner in which Ange Postecoglou’s side strolled to victory could prove a huge momentum swing in his old team’s favour.

Stubbs told Sky Sports: “It’s a huge blow in terms of Rangers title defence. I know nothing is won yet but the manner in which Celtic dismantled Rangers last night was a real warning shot and a statement of intent.

“This could easily have been five or six nil at half time. Sometimes in football people say it is like the Alamo and it was like that first half.

“I have not seen Rangers like that for a couple of years now. It was a mirror image of how they dominated Celtic last season.

“Having no fans last season helped Rangers massively. You see the first time back at Celtic Park in front of a full house with the atmosphere looking amazing they were found wanting.

Reo Hatate scores the opening two goals for Celtic in the home side's 3-0 win over Rangers. (Picture: John Devlin)

“There were a lot of the Rangers players who didn’t turn up at all. They looked frightened that Rangers team.”

In the wake of last night’s match, Celtic have overtaken Rangers as strong favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title with bookmakers.

The Light Blues were the 4/5 front-runners prior to kick-off with Betfair compared to the Hoops at 10/11 but Celtic have now been cut to 1/2 with Rangers at updated odds of 6/4.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom commented: “Ange Postecoglou’s side are out in front to win the Premiership after they swept Rangers aside on Wednesday.