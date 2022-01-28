The former West Ham United frontman has been on the fringes of Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad this season

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti could be heading towards the Parkhead exit door after emerging as a transfer target for former club FC Basel.

The Swiss international is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and has struggled with his fitness since arriving in Glasgow on a four-year-deal for £4.5million in the summer of 2020.

Following the arrival of versatile Japanese frontman Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis’ recent upturn in form, Ajeti’s game time is likely to remain limited under boss Ange Postecoglou.

Albian Ajeti could be facing a Celtic exit (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former West Ham United man could leave the Hoops before Switzerland’s transfer deadline in mid-February as a direct replacement for Brazilian star Arthur Cabal.

Fiorentina-bound Cabal has racked up 46 goals in 77 games and the Swiss outfit have reportedly drafted up a list of targets with Ajeti believed to feature prominently.

The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a regular starting spot since arriving at Celtic under previous manager Neil Lennon, scoring just nine times in 48 appearances.

A return to his hometown club, where he enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career, appears on the cards with Postecoglou unlikely to stand in Ajeti’s way should the club receive a offer.

Ajeti hasn’t played for Celtic since suffering a hamstring injury in their final Europa League group stage match against Real Betis in early December.

Meanwhile, Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Kilmarnock are close to bringing Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery to Rugby Park on loan.

Adam Montgomery is set for a loan move to Kilmarnock despite impressing for Celtic this season.

The 19-year-old full-back has featured 18 times under Postecoglou this season and started four out of six Europa League fixtures during the Hoops recent injury crisis.