Bernabei has moved on from Celtic

Alexandro Bernabei has moved on from Celtic, the club have confirmed.

The Argentine left-back arrived in the summer of 2022 from Lanus in his homeland, but he has been unable to make a sustained impact at Parkhead. He has not been first-choice under either Ange Postecoglou or Brendan Rodgers, with Greg Taylor keeping him out the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He now moves back to South America with Brazillian side Sport Club Internacional on a loan deal for the rest of the year. Bernabei has appeared nine times for Celtic this season, although the club are yet to comment on his move.

His new side say: "Sport Club Internacional announces that it has reached an agreement with Celtic Football Club to announce the signing of left-back Alexandro Bernabei. He signs a loan contract with Clube do Povo until the end of 2024.

"The left-back began his professional career in 2019 at Lanús in Argentina. In his first season, he has already attracted attention, always characterized by his dedication, technical quality and speed. In total, he played 86 games for Lanús with 5 goals and 10 assists.

"In 2022, he went to Scotland to wear the Celtic shirt. Playing for the Scottish team, the Argentine athlete achieved important steps in his professional career, such as titles and international matches, debuting in the Champions League against Red Bull Leipzig."

Advertisement

Advertisement