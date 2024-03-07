Rodgers has been told to wield the Celtic axe.

Brendan Rodgers has been told at least six Celtic players need shifted off the books - with goalkeepers Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist two that could follow Joe Hart out the door.

There should be seismic change in the goalkeeping department at the club this summer, according to former striker Frank McAvennie. Number one Hart has already confirmed he is retiring at the end of the season, with Bain the current deputy.

Siegrist meanwhile has been second choice and now third since moving to the club from Dundee United. The Celtic legend hasn't been impressed by either of them and reckons both need to go to allow for a wholesale goalkeeper reshuffle. In total, he reckons there are at least six stars who are taking up a Premiership wage and squad slot at Parkhead without contributing much.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “Get rid of the two of them. “They need to bring a new number one in. Siegrist and Bain aren’t good enough.

"“I thought Siegrist was going to become the number one, but he’s been on the bench for Celtic for three years. It’s not what I expected – I thought he would push Joe Hart more.

“Bain is just not for me. He’s had his chance. There’s been a lot of players at Celtic that have been there for too long.