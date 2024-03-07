The Premier League star has reacted to big Celtic news.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hopes Joe Hart can go out with a bang at Celtic after his retirement announcement.

The former England international has been with the Hoops since 2021 when Ange Postecoglou brought him to Glasgow. He signed a three-year deal and doubt had shrouded his future with that contract coming to a close in the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been confirmed that he will retire once this season ends. Hart has been Celtic's number throughout his time at the club, having enjoyed Premier League glory at Manchester City earlier in his career. He has also been with Torino, West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham in his career after early beginnings at Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

Pickford is someone who looks up to the 36-year-old. The 30-year-old is the main man between the sticks at Everton right now and will be gunning to start for England at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

He is rated at £18.7m by Transfermarkt for his time at the Toffees, who signed him from Sunderland in 2018. He has admitted that the current Celtic shot stopper is one of his heroes, and he hopes the season ends with a major plus point, with Brendan Rodgers' side chasing Premiership plus Scottish Cup glory.

He told talkSPORT: "He was someone I looked up to massively. His pathway, he went on going from Shrewsbury to Birmingham to Man City and to get England’s number one and 75 caps and playing 10 to 12 years for Man City doesn’t come for nothing.