The left-back has left Celtic on loan.

Alexandro Bernabei says the language barrier was a big challenge during his time at Celtic.

The Argentine left-back has departed the Premiership club on loan for the rest of the year, having moved to Glasgow from Lanus in his homeland during 2022. He is now hoping for regular minutes in Brazil with Internacional.

Greg Taylor was the number one at left-back during Ange Postecoglou's era and that hasn't changed with Brendan Rodgers' second coming, leading to Bernabei finding games hard to come by. Now explaining his move back to South America at his introductory press conference, the 23-year-old insists language issues were a factor in his time at Celtic. And the style of Scottish football was a change too. He said: "What did I learn in Europe?

"The constancy. Many things in the constant work of every day, of being outside and wanting to earn a place among the 11 or 18 who were (related). Then, the language, above all, and order, which I felt I really lacked and I believe that, here, it will help me.

"There are some differences. In the strength of the team, the speed of the ball. Very compact teams. That was what caught my attention the most. (…) I couldn’t wait to get there, because I needed to train. I missed South American football, and finding what I found here makes me very happy.

"About my childhood, it was tough. I was lucky enough to be raised by two wonderful people, my grandfather and grandmother, who gave me everything . Since my grandmother passed away, my grandfather played a very important role, because he was the one who helped me train, taking me to the club.

