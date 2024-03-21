Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s countdown to Euro 2024 begins in the capital this week as the Tartan Army make the trip to Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands.

The match is the first of four friendlies that Steve Clarke’s side will play between now and the Euro opener against host nation Germany in less than three months time. Friday’s game against Ronald Koeman’s side may only be a friendly in nature, but it is likely to be played at high intensity with squad places for the Euros still up for grabs.

The international friendly will also offer an insight into just how far the Scotland team has come since their Euro 2020 warm-up game against the Dutch three years ago, and offers the perfect setting for fans to see how Clarke’s team will cope against a nation ranked within the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings.

Ahead of kick-off we take a look at the key TV details for Netherlands vs Scotland and how fans can keep up to date with all of the action.

When is Netherlands vs Scotland?

Scotland travel to the Netherlands on Friday 22 March 2024 and the game is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm UK time. The international friendly will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena which holds a capacity of around 55,885. The stadium has also been the home of 36-time champions Ajax since 1996.

Scotland’s last clash with Netherlands was a 2-2 draw in June 2021 which was played on neutral territory in the Algarve. Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet were the scorers for Scotland, while a Memphis Depay double denied Clarke’s team the win.

Scotland have played at the Amsterdam Arena on just two occasions - but were beaten both times as they lost 6-0 in 2003 and 3-0 in 2009.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland

Scotland’s international showdown with the Netherlands will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Those wishing to live stream the game can do so by downloading the Viaplay app on their laptop, tablet or phone.

Netherlands vs Scotland team news

Steve Clarke has a great chance to assess his team and has nearly a full squad to pick from, other than the injured Aaron Hickey, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Grant Hanley.