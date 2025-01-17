The alternate Celtic XI that could face Kilmarnock: Ace starts final match as part of a whole team refresher

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Celtic take on Kilmarnock this weekend but what could a team full of changes look like?

Celtic take a break from Premiership action this weekend as they face off vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

It’s an all-top flight affair for the Hoops this time around as they look to defend the cup they won in May 2024. An Adam Idah strike sealed a memorable win vs Rangers and memories of that run still live fresh in the memory for Hoops fans.

Killie couldn’t have picked a more difficult foe to face for their Scottish Cup opener this term but they will hope they can spring a shock. Brendan Rodgers was less than impressed with Celtic midweek in a 3-3 draw against Dundee.

The cup sometimes opens up the potential for rotation so what would that look like for Celtic? We take a look at an alternate XI Rodgers could field vs Kilmarnock, the one stipulation being you can only make the team if you didn’t start at Dundee.

GK - Viljami Sinisalo

Summer arrival from Aston Villa has played back-up to Kasper Schmeichel. Earns a shot here.

RB - Anthony Ralston

Scotland international has been the go-to cover for Alistair Johnston

CB - Dane Murray

A bold selection but defender has impressed at Queen’s Park this season and is now back at Parkhead. This is a chance for him to prove his worth.

CB - Liam Scales

Another who regularly covers when rotation occurs.

LB - Alex Valle

Could this be the Barcelona loanee’s final start? A deal for Kieran Tierney isn’t done yet but Spaniard set to be closing in on a move to Como. That isn’t finished either, so gives Rodgers an option on the left, possibly for the last time as a starter.

CM - Arne Engels

Not a bad player to sub in. Been a regular this season but was on the bench midweek.

CM - Reo Hatate

This just speaks to some of the quality depth Celtic have in the position. Another who came off the bench vs Dundee.

CM - Francis Turley

Impressed Rodgers at the start of the season. Possible another moment for the youngster to try and stake a claim.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn

Winger has shone this season and came off the bench at Dens Park. Now comes into the XI.

ST - Johnny Kenny

Adam Idah and Kyogo both were in the team vs Dundee. Striker shone on loan at Shamrock Rovers and now he steps up into the Hoops in Glasgow.

A lot of speculation has followed the Honduran but replaces Yang in this team.

