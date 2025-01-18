Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the next Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with interesting transfer rumours since the January window opened at the start of the year. The Glasgow giants both have players they are considering cashing in on, and exciting targets they are in the race to sign to aid their second half of the season.

As things stand, the Hoops boast an impressive 13-point lead over Rangers, who have recently put some significant daylight between them and Aberdeen. The Dons were once Celtic’s closest opponents, having gone toe-to-toe with them result wise for weeks at the start of the season.

The Scottish Premiership returns next weekend but before the action unfolds, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic target ‘wants to leave’ this window

Celtic are on the market for new options in attack and Lille’s Mohamed Bayo has made it onto the shortlist. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Le Havre AC but since his return, he has had limited chances to get on the pitch. Bayo has played just 216 minutes of Ligue 1 action so far this season, and has often been limited to brief cameo appearances from off the bench.

As his frustrations grow over his lack of game time, the centre-forward is now considering his options elsewhere and reportedly wants to leave the club during the winter window. That’s according to Foot Mercato, who report that if Bayo does opt to leave this month, he won’t be short of destinations to consider, both in France and beyond.

Plenty of other French clubs have shown interest in signing the striker, as well as the likes of Royal Antwerp and Celtic. The interest being shown would see Bayo join the winning club on a six-month deal until the end of the season. However, the report claims that for now, Lille ‘are not open’ to offloading the forward, despite not utilising him as much as others on their roster. Celtic will have to provide a very convincing argument if they want to change their mind.

Rangers star now a 'priority' for Serie A side

The future of Cyriel Dessers at Rangers continues to hang in the balance as transfer rumours rise. Despite the centre-forward contributing 13 goals so far this season, he has fallen drastically down the pecking order under Philippe Clement recently and there are now ongoing talks surrounding his potential exit, with many predicting he will leave Ibrox this year for more regular football elsewhere.

Thursday’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has reported that the Rangers striker has become the ‘priority’ of Italian outfit Cagliari. The Serie A side see him as someone who can add firepower to their attacking front immediately and the club ‘value his previous experience’ in Italian football as well.

Dessers played for Cremonese before his move to Glasgow in 2023. If he is to return to Italy, Cagliari must first ‘thin out’ their current squad before they consider making any new signings.