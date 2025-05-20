How to get tickets to attend a special one-off event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Martin O’Neill becoming Celtic manager

Famed for winning two European Cups with Nottingham Forest and for his trophy-laden spell in charge of Celtic, Martin O’Neill has built up an immense reputation in the world of football - both as a player and a manager.

In his playing days, O’Neill enjoyed great success during a golden era with Forest throughout the 1970s and early 80s, which included winning two European Cup winners medals, a UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and a First Division title success. He played for a range of other clubs including Manchester City and Norwich and graced the international stage with Northern Ireland on 64 occasions.

He retired in February 1985 and embarked on a hugely successful managerial career two years later, most notably winning silverware at Wycombe Wanderers, Leicester City and Celtic while taking charge of the Republic of Ireland international side as well as having further spells at Aston Villa, Sunderland and Forest.

On what promises to be an unmissable night of storytelling and celebration, ‘An Evening with Martin O’Neill’ will give fans the opportunity to hear first-hand about Martin’s colourful career on the 25th anniversary of his appointment as Celtic manager, which effectively kick-started a period of Scottish football domination and set the ball rolling on a quarter of a century of unprecedented success.

Upon his arrival at Parkhead in June 2000, O’Neill promised to “bring some success to this football club” - and it’s fair to say he certainly kept his promise. He won a domestic Treble in his first full season in Glasgow for only the third time in Celtic history, and would help restore the club’s reputation in European competition by reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2003.

He also had the privilege of managing some of Celtic’s most iconic players and will be joined on the night by a number of those famous faces to relive that glorious era, share stories from inside the dressing room, and an insight into how O’Neill masterminded Celtic’s return to prominence.

So are you interested in spending an evening in the company of one of Celtic’ greatest-ever managers and reliving some nostalgic moments in the club’s rich history, featuring exclusive archive content from Martin’s time in charge? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place at an iconic Glasgow venue and how to get tickets.

When and where is ‘An Evening with Martin O’Neill’?

O’Neill will take to the stage to relive his career in management, including tales about his five-year spell at Parkhead and overseeing a period of great success for the club, during which he led the Hoops to three League titles, three Scottish Cups, one League Cup and a UEFA Cup final. He will also detail his experiences of captaining his country at a World Cup, winning two European Cups with Nottingham Forest and turning Leicester City from minnows to trophy winners.

Special guests associated with O’Neill’s career in the game will also make an appearance.

The official club event will be held at the SEC Armadillo, Exhibition Way, Glasgow (G3 8YW) on Sunday, June 8th. Doors open at 6.30pm.

How can I get tickets?

Ticket went on sale at 9am on Thursday, April 24 but can still be purchased online through the SEC website at www.sec.co.uk. Prices vary from between £35.45 - £58.15 based on each tier of the Auditorium, which has a capacity of 3,000. There is no limit on how much tickets can be purchased per person.

Seating is reserved on a first come first served basis. Part of the event will open up to an audience Q&A session with O’Neill.