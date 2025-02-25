Former Celtic manager criticises 'catastrophic' Rangers in Hoops comparison

Rangers’ tricky season continued with their latest result, leading to the dismissal of Philippe Clement.

A chapter of change is on the horizon at Rangers amid talks over a blockbuster takeover. The sacking of Philippe Clement was the tip of this season’s disappointing iceberg, littered with frustrating results and plenty of criticism from outsiders.

Clement was shown the door following the Gers’ latest defeat to St Mirren. The loss at Ibrox marked their fifth in the Scottish Premiership this season and sees them remain 13 points adrift of runaway league leaders Celtic, who also dropped points in their latest match-day.

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has delved into the disappointing season Rangers have been enduring. Reflecting on the campaign so far, the Northern Irishman criticised the Gers’ form and addressed the growing gap between them and their bitter Glasgow rivals.

Martin O’Neill addresses gap between Rangers and Celtic

“Rangers are not very good – and haven’t been very good for quite some time. Celtic have been able to dominate for a long time, and they’ve also been able to dominate from very early in the season,” O’Neill told SportsBoom.

“It’s not as if Celtic have had to wait to be so far ahead, they’ve dominated from very early in proceedings. Fair play to them, but Rangers have been poor, they really have.”

O’Neill also addressed the shock defeat Rangers were handed by Queen’s Park, which sent them toppling out of the Scottish Cup. The former Hoops manager branded it a ‘catastrophic’ result for Rangers, and another reason for his old side to feel confident about their season.

“To get beaten at Ibrox by Queen’s Park, well that’s like a Berwick Rangers result in 1967. It’s awful. That’s really catastrophic for them and, of course, what it does do for Celtic – with them holding a big lead in the SPL – is give them so much confidence for the rest of the season.”

Celtic pushing for silverware

Celtic have been on track to secure another Scottish Premiership title since the early stages of this season. The Hoops had initially been challenged game for game by Aberdeen, who matched each result in the opening weeks of the season. However, the Dons have since slipped massively away from the top two, and are now battling with Dundee United for third.

“They’ve lost a big striker in Kyogo [Furuhashi], but at the minute, certainly domestically, I don’t think it’s going to affect them,” O’Neill continued about Celtic.

“That’s not to say they’re not going to drop a couple of points, because they may well do, but from a distance you have to say that Rangers have become incapable of going away from home and being able to win games which they would have normally done in previous seasons.

“And when I say previous seasons, I don’t mean the last five or six, I’m talking about further back than that. It’s looking really good for Celtic domestically and not very good for Rangers. It’s not a surprise at all though to me.”

Rangers will meet with Celtic again next month, with a blockbuster derby scheduled for March 16th at Parkhead.