Ange Postecoglou is now manager at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou is applying a common trait of his Celtic sides to his Tottenham team.

From the Australian national team to Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos and a two year sprinkling of Celtic success thrown in for good measure in recent times, the Aussie insists comebacks are always a factor in his game model. He made the phrase 'we never stop' his own at Parkhead for his team's insistence on playing at full tilt until the final whistle.

At Tottenham, his side scored in the 86th minute to come from behind and beat Luton Town 2-1 on Saturday. Former Celtic and current Spurs boss Postecoglou insists its something to be savoured, as he banished the thought of wild celebrations alongside them. He said: "If I want the players to be clear-headed in that moment, it won't help if I am jumping around and screaming my head off.

"It's not me. I've learned that over the course of my career and in those moments, I still may be needed. We scored and made a substitution straight away and put Pierre on. If I am running down the touchline, thinking we've scored and won, I'm not helping the team. That doesn't mean internally I'm not running. It's not that I think this is the way it should be. It's just me as a person.

"This is the best way I can deal with what is happening. That has been consistent throughout my career. All of my teams had that trademark. Part of that is the game model itself.