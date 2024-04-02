Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare has been rated as a £10m level player as Rangers and Celtic reportedly look to sign him.

The Coventry City attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and attracting interest. Up to three La Liga sides plus the Premiership enemies are all said to be keeping an eye on the star who's shone for boss Mark Robins.

He has six goals and three assists this season. He will be available on a free transfer in the summer if a new deal can't be sorted out at Coventry and former England international Carlton Palmer believes his overall value would be high seven figures heading into the £10m category.

Palmer told Football League World: “Coventry City are currently eighth in the Championship, they have a game in hand and are on 57 points, so they are in with a great chance of ending up in the play-off this season.

“Two defeats in their last six games, winning their last two and also winning the FA Cup quarter-final against Wolves, so that puts them in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. One of the players that has been instrumental has been Callum O’Hare.

“Callum has faced a lot of injuries but he’s come back to brilliant form this season for Coventry. Coventry City have yet to get him to sign a new contract, obviously there are a lot of clubs looking at him, 25-years-of-age, he’ll be available on a free transfer.

