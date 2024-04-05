Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has his fingers crossed for Celtic when they face Rangers this weekend as the Tottenham boss prepares to tune into the derby.

The Australian knows all about this Premiership fixture after managing the Hoops for two seasons before departing last summer. He won five out of six available domestic trophies on offer in Scotland and won a Treble in the 23/24 season.

Now it is on Brendan Rodgers and co to keep the title at Celtic Park, but Philippe Clement knows a Rangers win could shift the balance of power. The current holders are a point ahead but the Light Blues have a game in hand, so a win on Sunday then in Dundee next Wednesday could have Rangers five points ahead.

There’s no points for guessing which way Postecoglou is leaning, and with the early-kick off at 12pm coming six hours before Tottenham host Nottingham Forest the same day, he is hoping for a tasty affair. There are two certainties in his mind - that this means more than any other rivalry and that victory could prove definitive in the title race.

The Spurs boss said: “It’s early on Sunday and I will definitely be watching. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in world football. I am very much on the grain on one side and I know what it means to supporters to win that game. As much as we talk about derbies and they mean more, this one does.