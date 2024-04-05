Celtic and Rangers are both gearing up for what looks set to be one of the biggest Old Firm derbies in recent memory. Ibrox will host Sunday’s clash and either side could end the day top of the Scottish Premiership with barely any football left to play.

Rangers are currently one point behind Celtic but have a crucial game in hand, which comes at Dundee on Wednesday. Victory for either side on Sunday could go a long way to securing the title and in the meantime, GlasgowWorld has rounded up some of the latest stories from either side of the city.

Silva decision

On-loan Rangers forward Fabio Silva isn’t expected to have any future at Wolves with reports suggesting the Premier League club will be open to offers this summer. Football Insider reports that manager Gary O’Neil is keen to cash in on their £35million record-signing in order to strengthen elsewhere.

Philippe Clement’s side secured Silva on loan for the remainder of the season in January and the Portuguese forward has impressed at Ibrox, bagging two goals in 10 Scottish Premiership appearances, five of which have come from the bench. ‘Gers are thought to be exploring the possibility of making his move permanent.

Clement insisted in January that such a move would be ‘too expensive’ for Rangers but they could be in line to get their way, with the report suggesting Wolves will cut their losses on the 21-year-old in a bid to balance the books and bring in money for O’Neil’s targets.

Ioannidis price-tag

Celtic interest in Fotis Ioannidis has resurfaced with reports naming them as one of eight European clubs keeping an eye on the Panathinaikos striker. Italian outlet Calciomercato focuses on Serie A interest but cites Parkhead as another potential destination for the Greek international.

Ioannidis has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Panathinaikos with 18 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, five of which came in six Europa League games and evidently caught the eye on the continent. Celtic have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old since last year but could now face serious competition.