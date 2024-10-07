Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic’s former boss suffered another bruising defeat with Tottenham at the weekend.

A former Premier League manager has outlined the difference between Tottenham and Celtic to Ange Postecoglou.

It’s been an up and down start to the season at Spurs for the former Hoops boss. That was on full display this weekend as after going 2-0 up on Brighton, Tottenham crumbled and lost the Premier League game 3-2 to the Seagulls going into the international break.

Former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew was talking Tottenham and Postecoglou on talkSPORT post-match. Addressing the Australian’s two years in Glasgow where he won five trophies, he says a ‘carefree’ attitude he had at Celtic is the difference, as it can’t be translated to the Premier League.

Pardew said on talkSPORT’s The Final Word: “When you’re in a dominant side like he was at Celtic, let’s be honest, in a way you can have a bit more of a carefree attitude and get results.

“You can’t do that in the Premier League. The top teams can’t do that. Man City showed that yesterday because Fulham should have turned them over. They were a little bit lax and Fulham definitely should have done the job on them.”

The Tottenham boss was left gutted at full-time and Joe Hart - who worked with Postecoglou at Celtic - was not surprised at his pain. Celtic’s ex-keeper told Match of the Day: "I am really not (surprised), he really puts emphasis on morals, on being a constant good person, striving to get the best.

“It almost felt like Tottenham had cracked it, they were excellent in the first half, off the back of some great results. They had the better of Brighton, they wanted to ease into the second half, Brighton weren't going to let that happen again."