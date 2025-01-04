One time Celtic wonderkid who left in summer departs new side after just six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex Sheffield Wednesday youth prospect has left Fleetwood Town for English League One side Northampton Town.

The January transfer window is now open and Celtic fans have been given something to get excited about with speculation that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is close to a spectacular return to his boyhood club.

If they can get the deal done it will be one of the biggest moves in the UK this month and a real statement signing for Brendan Rodgers’ side as they look to win another Scottish Premiership title while also competing in the UEFA Champions League. Away from Glasgow though there are plenty of ex Hoops starts who could make moves this month and one already has.

Midfielder Liam Shaw, who left Celtic in the summer and signed for English League Two side Fleetwood Town, has moved up a division and signed for Northampton Town of League One. The Cobblers confirmed the capture of the 23-year old earlier today.

Northampton manager Kevin Nolan commented on the signing, saying: "Liam was one of our top targets and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. He was on the radar of the recruitment team here already and that aligned with my own thoughts as he is a player I have always regarded very highly.

"He is someone who I think can come in and make us better. He is a box to box midfielder, he likes to get involved and he is good on the ball too. He has all the qualities you look for in a good central midfielder and on top of that he comes with a good pedigree and is a good age. I would like to thank the Board of Directors and everyone involved for allowing us to move quickly to get this deal done, and I am really pleased to welcome Liam to the club."

Shaw signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic at the age of 19 in 2021 having come through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and impressed upon breaking into the first team at Hillsborough. Considered a major prospect, he spent time away from the club on loan at Motherwell and later back in the EFL with Morecambe and Wigan Athletic.

He made his debut for Celtic in a UEFA Europa League tie against Real Betis on 9 December 2021. That match would eventually be his only senior appearance for the Hoops.