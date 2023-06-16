The Hoops could be handed a significant boost in their quest to keep long-serving No.2 Kennedy at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly failed in his pursuit to bring Celtic No.2 John Kennedy to Tottenham Hotspur - with Brendan Rodgers’ trusted assistant Chris Davies now set to join the Australian’s coaching team instead.

The recently departed Hoops Treble-winning manager, who left Parkhead to join Spurs last Tuesday, informed chairman Daniel Levy of his intention to bring long-serving coach Kennedy on board to form part of his backroom staff at the English Premier League giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

39-year-old Kennedy was excited by the prospect of moving to the North London club and informed the Celtic board he was eager to move on after almost 30 years of service as a player and coach, winning over 20 major honours in the process.

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy believes the condition for elite player development have not existed in Scotland over recent years.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, the Scottish Sun claim the emergence of incoming boss Rodgers as first-choice candidate of Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond has ‘dramatically’ changed the dynamic for Kennedy’s future.

To date, the Parkhead side have resisted Spurs interest in their current assistant manager, who has previously worked alongside Ronny Deila, Neil Lennon and Rodgers during his first stint at the club.

The report states the lure of being reunited with the Northern Irishman again is strong for Kennedy, with the pair maintaining a close relationship ever since the 50-year-old’s controversial exit for Leicester City in February 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ironically, Rodgers former No.2 Chris Davies is now a prime candidate to join forces with Postecoglou at Tottenham, with Kennedy edging closer to staying in his current role.