The Hoops navigated their way through a tricky spell of top-flight fixtures by claiming nine points from three games

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has capped a memorable week for the club after being named as the Scottish Premiership Glen’s ‘Manager of the Month’ for January.

A resounding 3-0 win over Rangers at Parkhead on Wednesday night saw the Hoops leapfrog their rivals at the top the table after a strong point-scoring month.

In what looked a difficult period of fixtures, Celtic secured important victories against Edinburgh clubs Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian, before finishing the month with a 1-0 win against Dundee United.

Abada fires past Benjamin Siegrist to give Celtic the winner.

The award is Postecoglou second of the season, having previously scooped the ‘Manager of the Month’ for October.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Celtic have had another great month, with Postecoglou leading his side through January undefeated, after starting the year off with a stellar 2-0 performance against Hibs.

“With Celtic now sitting top in the Premiership league table, Ange Postecoglou is a deserving winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award. Congratulations to him and his team.”

Postecoglou added: “It’s nice for us to be recognised in this way and we thank the League for this award, but as always it is for us as a collective, including myself, my backroom team and the players.

“It’s a reflection really of the consistency we have all shown, with some great performances home and away in very testing matches.

“As well as our consistency, I have been pleased that we have been playing some exciting football, really the way I want our team to play and in a way which I hope is also attractive to our supporters.