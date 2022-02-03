Celtic moved into pole position in the Scottish Premiership title race after a terrific high-tempo performance

Celtic landed a key win in the Premiership title race. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic secured their first Old Firm derby win in over two years as Ange Postecoglou’s side blitzed their rivals with a pulsating first-half performance.

In what could prove turn out to be a season-defining moment, Rangers were found wanting as Giovanni van Bronckhorst suffered his first defeat as manager following a 13-match unbeaten run.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate struck twice before Liel Abada left the Light Blues with a near-impossible uphill task as Celtic eased to a commanding 3-0 victory.

GlasgowWorld looks at what both managers had to say in the aftermath of the Parkhead clash...

TODO: define component type HR

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed the victory as one of the best night of his career.

He stated: “I have been pretty lucky, I have had some special experienced in my football career and this result was right up there.

“From the moment we walked out, the wall of noise and the energy in the stadium was just outstanding.

“From my perspective the anxiety grows because I wanted to repay that and wanted the players to repay that, and they fed off the energy in the right way.

“They rose to the occasion and gave the fans the kind of performance that the supporters deserve. I am really proud of the group.

“I don’t want to single anyone out because I thought it was an unbelievable effort from the whole group.”

Liel Abada scores to make it 3-0 Celtic over Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou continued: “Reo is not fit enough yet, he has a lot of work to do and still has improvement to do but I knew what I was getting. He is a quality player.

“Tonight he showed his temperament as well because on the big occasion when he needed to he had the quality.

“But he wasn’t the only one. The whole group was outstanding. Being in top spot is a sign of our progression because we lost three of the first five or six (games) so we know how the Premiership works.

“We had to be almost perfect to get to where we are now. We have been under pressure for a long time but it’s testament to the players’ character and the spirit they’ve got that they haven’t let that affect them.”

TODO: define component type HR

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed he held a dressing room inquest with his players following the heavy defeat.

He admitted: “It was very disappointing. It seemed like it was the first Old Firm we played. You know what this game will bring.

“What you have to do, the environment we go in, the ambience, the pressure we get, everything.

“It seemed like we weren’t ready for it. You see the way that we gave the goals away. It was a sharpness - I cannot say otherwise.

“Not going with your man, not being ready for the battles. For sure it wasn’t something that I expected when I saw the training we had, the focus we had before the game.

“When the whistle blew, I think we were just waiting for the goal to be scored. For me, that is impossible. We were too naïve and we deserved to be down 3-0 the way we played.

“It was unbelievable the first half that I saw. We had an honest conversation in the locker room after the game.

“What we have to do is make sure we stick together and we look forward and be ready for Sunday against Hearts.”

Rangers' Connor Goldson during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on February 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst made a triple substitution at half-time, with the one positive for the Dutchman being the second half performance of midfielder Ryan Jack.

He added: “Ryan made a big difference. I know what he can bring to the team.

“I know in what circumstances he was in for many months with his injury, but I’m glad he was able to play. I think 45 minutes was the max because of the injuries he had.