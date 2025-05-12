The former Celtic boss is now preparing for the Europa League final between Tottenham and Man Utd.

Ange Postecoglou has aired his Celtic wrestling match with Rangers that showed his just how important Tottenham’s Europa League final really is.

It’s been a wretched Premier League campaign for Spurs who have suffered 20 defeats, but they stand one game away from European glory and the Champions League. Beat league rivals Man Utd in Bilbao, and the sins of a domestic campaign best forgotten will be forgiven by a fanbase craving silverware.

Postecoglou won five trophies out of a possible six while in Glasgow with Celtic, before heading south to Tottenham. He entered the Hoops sanctum after Rangers had just derailed their quest for 10 in a row, and while they had only gone one season without winning the Premiership, the importance of taking the title right back out of Rangers hands was important to the Australian.

Why Ange Postecoglou knew importance of first Celtic title

In a presser with the media, he has told them to trust him over his Celtic experience that has him equipped to handle Tottenham silverware pressure. Postecoglou told Football London: “For me personally, well you know great, it’s another trophy I can reminisce in my old age about, but more importantly what it means for the club. I’ve always said it’s the significance of what it does to people that really impacts you. A lot of the success I’ve had has been stuff that’s pretty significant.

“It’s been at clubs where Yokohama hadn’t won a Championship for 14 years, Australia had never won a continental championship, Brisbane had never won one, South Melbourne - my first job – hadn’t won in seven years, Celtic had been one year but trust me that’s a long time in Scotland. They had to wrestle back the dominance they had for so long, so it’s the significance of them all because you know what it does to the club and to the people.

“When you look at the historical backdrop of this club and what it’s been through on the last 20-odd years, I feel like it could be a turning point in terms of the way the club is perceived but also more how it perceives itself which I think is the biggest thing. Until you do that, irrespective of what else you accomplish, people will still say you haven’t won anything and in our game, in life in general, that’s the things that matter most when people assess where you’re at.”

Tottenham preparations for Europa League final

Asked if there’s a different energy with finals and if he’ll tap into some experiences like he had in showpiece games with clubs such as Celtic, Postecoglou added: “Yeah, I do, and they are different, they're kind of standalone events, there's nothing like them, every experience I've had, you walk into it knowing that it's going to be different to any other game you're going to play. Every game's important but the significance of what's at stake, you're never too far from the eye line of the trophy that you're going to get.

“It takes a lot out of you emotionally, physically on the day, I know the players obviously need to try and prepare as they always would, but you can't ignore the fact, I mean, we're 10 days out and today already you've got to start talking about it. So there's a different feeling and I guess I've had a lot of experience in it, so I kind of know, I try and navigate that sort of fine line between trying to keep it as normal as possible, but also understanding the players that, you know what, it is a special opportunity that we need to take and, It takes sometimes something more than just the normal to get you there.