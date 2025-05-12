A roundup of the latest news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Monday morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After another busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action, Celtic and Rangers are working hard behind the scenes putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic will splash the cash on new striker

Michael Stewart reckons Adam Idah’s goals return make it “quite clear” that Celtic will look to spend big on another striker in the summer.

The £9 million Republic of Ireland international was supposed to fill the void left by Kyogo Furuhashi after he was sold to French side Rennes in January. And while the ex-Norwich City man has netted 19 times for the champions this season, that tally is significantly less than fellow attackers Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn.

Stewart admitted: “I think it’s quite clear that Celtic will go out and spend big on a centre-forward and look to replace Kyogo. You look at the conversation rate there, just trying to highlight the point I was trying to make there. Idah has the lowest numbers, in regard to the front three that were playing against Hibernian.

“Does that limit Adam Idah’s opportunities next season? Possible. A big club like Celtic, as we have seen already in this campaign, he’s still going to get plenty of games. He just needs to be more mindful of getting that conversion rate higher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton ‘ready to sell’ ex-Rangers loanee

Olympiacos are reportedly ‘keen’ on striking a deal for ex-Rangers loanee Abdallah Sima after it emerged his parent club are keen to sell the forward.

The Brighton & Hove Albion attacker is currently on loan in Ligue 1 with Brest after enjoying a productive spell north of the border at Ibrox last term.

Reports in Greece claim the Premier League outfit ‘want to find a team to carry out business with’ this summer. Sima has notched 12 goals and two assists in 38 outings across all competitions this term including three goals in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old Senegal international still has 12 months remaining on his contract at Brighton. He quickly became a fan favourite during his temporary stint at Rangers during the 2023/24 season.

The Light Blues tried to sign Sima on a permanent deal after his loan but were unable to agree on a fee, with Nils Koppen stating at the time: “The impression was that we weren’t going to go back for Sima, but that’s not the case.

“We made an effort to bring Sima back to Glasgow permanently with a good offer, a higher fee than the one we agreed for Oscar Cortes. We tried to convince the player and the agent but the numbers were unrealistic so we pushed back on it.”