Celtic’s media team cause a late night social media frenzy after releasing a heartfelt message written by manager Ange Postecoglou after his side’s historic treble on Saturday.

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota were enough for the champions to see off Championship outfit Inverness in a 3-1 Scottish Cup final victory at Hampden Park.

The celebrations continued late into the evening, with thousands of supporters gathering outside Celtic Park to revel in the record-break treble party.

The Australian boss - heavily linked with the Tottenham job - penned an open letter in the club’s official website which led fans to instantly suspect it was a farewell message.

Postecoglou wrote: “Congratulations on winning the Treble! This is your success as much as it is the players and coaching staff, and every single member of the Celtic Family deserves to celebrate this incredible moment for the club.

“We know that the history of Celtic is littered with success, and this season’s Treble now takes its place alongside everything that has come before us. It is also a significant moment for the club, given that it sets a new world record of winning eight domestic Trebles. The aim of every Celtic team at the start of a season is to do as well as they possibly can in every competition they take part in, and that was the same for us when the campaign kicked off back in July last year.

“We achieved our first objective in winning the League Cup, retaining the trophy we won last season, with an impressive derby victory at Hampden which was a great occasion for everyone to celebrate. We followed that up by winning the Premiership title for the second season in a row, confirming our status as the best team in Scotland and that, in turn, has once again delivered UEFA Champions League football to the club.

“The level of consistency the squad showed through the season, winning 32 of the 38 games, drawing three and losing just three, is great credit to the players. We also scored 114 league goals and conceded just 34 which, again, is a testament to our style of football which has entertained our supporters throughout the season.

“Having won both of those competitions, we could then focus on the Scottish Cup final and the opportunity to win that trophy and so secure the Treble. I know that the Scottish Cup final is always a special occasion for supporters and one that everyone looks forward to, and so to win this famous old trophy in the sun at Hampden is an occasion to celebrate.

“This Treble now sits alongside the seven previous Trebles that the club has won under Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, and it’s an achievement that everyone at the club is rightly very proud of. It was also special to be able to celebrate today’s success alongside so many of our supporters in Hampden, and given that every single fan plays their part in what we do through the incredible backing they give the team week in, week out, it’s something that we can all share and enjoy together.

“Thank you Again!