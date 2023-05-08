The Hoops players and management team returned to Glasgow’s East End to continue post-match celebrations after sealing the title.

Ange Postecoglou has endeared himself to thousands of jubilant Celtic fans by delivering his famous ‘We never stop’ message after the squad returned to Parkhead following their Scottish Premiership title win in Edinburgh.

A 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon clinched back-to-back top-flight crowns for the Hoops and with a potential unprecedented eighth treble now a strong possibility, it means the Parkhead club have dropped points in just three domestic games all season.

Following their win in front of a raucous travelling support in Gorgie, the players and management team were later greeted by huge crowds who had flocked to Glasgow’s East End to take part in the post-match celebrations.

Furuhashi leads the title party back at Celtic Park.

Pyrotechnics, fireworks and flares were set off as the Celtic team bus returned, with fans singing songs and posing for selfies and autographs with their heroes after wrapping up the league with four post-split games remaining.

Just as he did 12 months ago at the end of last season, Postecoglou addressed the large swathe of supporters who had gathered outside the stadium to greet the team on their arrival back home, with his speech receiving loud cheers.

Speaking outside of Celtic Park, Postecoglou roared: “Champions... AGAIN!”

He continued: I just want to firstly congratulate this fantastic group of people behind me (the players). Outstanding group of players, outstanding staff, and more importantly fantastic people.

“They represent this football club and all of its values in the right way and I couldn’t be prouder to be representing this fantastic group of people behind me. So we party tonight, because we never stop!”

Goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu proved decisive as Celtic kick-started their title party in style. The squad were pictured inside the stadium before making their way outside where fans had congregated on the Celtic Way.

Club officials set up speakers to player a number of fan favourite tunes, with defender Greg Taylor also among the players to address the fans.

