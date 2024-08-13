Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou | Getty Images

The former Celtic manager is now gaffer at Tottenham.

It might as well have been written into his Celtic contract - and a mantra of trophies at all costs is following Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

After winning the J League with Yokohama F. Marinos, the former Australia national team manager won five out of six domestic trohpies available during his time in Glasgow. He’s been Tottenham manager for a year and guided the club back to Europe via a fifth place Premier League finish last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Men in Blazers, Postecoglou outlined the barometer of success and his priority in North London, silverware. He said with a subtle nod to his trophy joy in Glasgow: "What I do want to achieve, is that we are able to play the football we want to play on a consistent basis - because I think that gives the identity of this football club what [it] really wants, and craves, and has always had as its backdrop.

“When you walk around this place, "To Dare Is To Do" is everywhere, and I think that's a reference point, not just a mindset but also actions, and for us, that's playing the game a certain way. So that's what I want to do, and I think if we do that, there is no limit to what we can achieve.

“I came here to bring success to the club, as you said I've had success pretty much everywhere I've been. Success means trophies, and that's got to be our aim. But, underpinning that is to play football that everyone talks about, and our supporters love."

During his Celtic tenure, Postecoglou was keen to affirm that same mantra, a desire for trophies that was thrust on him by his previous employers. He said in January 2023: "It’s nothing to do with my desire it’s to do with my responsibility to this football club.

"You want to win every domestic trophy at this football club every season. That’s what you sign up for. It’s not exactly in the contract, but it may as well be there."