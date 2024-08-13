The midfielder is likely on the move | SNS Group

Celtic are set to lose the player this transfer window.

Celtic player Daniel Kelly is closing in on a move to the English Championship as his Hoops stint nears an end.

The midfielder broke into the first team last season under manager Brendan Rodgers and featured in cup and Premiership matches. Rocco Vata, another youngster tipped for an impact in Hoops, left this summer for Watford and Kelly has been unable to reach an agreement on an extended Celtic stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His current contract expires in December. He has been playing in the ‘B’ team this summer in the Lowland League and now Lanarkshire Live Sport report that “English Championship side Millwall are set to win the race” to sign Kelly. That’s despite mounting interest from elsewhere, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen mentioned as one team with interest.

It is stated “talks have been held with the Lions about a move down south in January to play first-team football.” Kelly has made five Celtic appearances as the club won a league and cup double last term, scoring in a 7-1 rout of Dundee too. But now it appears as if his development will be continuing in London with Millwall.

Speaking on the midfielder’s future earlier this summer, Rodgers commented: "Daniel has been offered a really, really good contract. A contract that would see him come into the first-team squad and play and perform and develop.

"I spoke with the agents and player some months back to say if we can’t tidy this up by summer, then it’s very hard to be with the team in pre-season.”